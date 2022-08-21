TamilNadu

Handbook for school management committee released

As part of the reconstitution of the existing panel to improve the quality of the schools, the Tamil Nadu government has released a comprehensive handbook for the school management committee.
CHENNAI: As the government considered that School Management Committee (SMC) is an important school-level body comprising of parents, local representatives, school officials, self-help group members and educationists, the new handbook for the members play a strong role in the grassroots level body which can transform the functioning of schools.

A senior official from the School Education Department told DT Next that a six-page guide will be given with the instructions to the registered members, that will be followed by the SMC.

The handbook has more than ten “orders” which include the safety of the girl students in the schools.

The official said, “we have ensured as per the order, we will cooperate with that.”

Stating that in order to rejuvenate all schools, a complete reconstitution is being taken up in all schools the official said training regarding SMC reconstitution and the roles and responsibilities of SMC members has been conducted to several of state resource persons.

He said that sensitisation training on SMC has been conducted for district education officials in all districts. “Training has been imparted to the SMC (selected teachers) in all districts by the state resource persons,” he added.

