Govt school teacher suicide: Colleagues petition MLA

Nageswari (56), a sewing teacher attached to the government girls HSS was found hanging in her house by her son Vignesh on Friday.

When she was rushed to the Gudiyattam Government Hospital, doctors declared her brought dead.

Following this, Vignesh complained to the Gudiyattam town police that his mother took the extreme step due to mental torture by the school headmistress Pramila Evangeline.