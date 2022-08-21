Govt school teacher suicide: Colleagues petition MLA
VELLORE: The suicide by a sewing teacher of a government higher secondary school due to alleged mental torture by the school head resulted in the victim’s colleagues petitioning Gudiyattam MLA Amulu Vijayan demanding action against the school head on Saturday.
Nageswari (56), a sewing teacher attached to the government girls HSS was found hanging in her house by her son Vignesh on Friday.
When she was rushed to the Gudiyattam Government Hospital, doctors declared her brought dead.
Following this, Vignesh complained to the Gudiyattam town police that his mother took the extreme step due to mental torture by the school headmistress Pramila Evangeline.
He said in his complaint that his mother was always addressed in the singular by the HM who also made his mother spend an entire day in the library without allowing her to do her official work.
The school head refused to accept the medical certificate and again abused her resulting in his mother suffering from frustration which lead to her death.
On Saturday, teachers presented a petition to MLA Amulu Vijayan signed by 27 teaching and 5 non-teaching staff seeking action.
