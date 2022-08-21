Governor Ravi leaves for Delhi, likely to meet Prez, VP

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi is making a sudden visit to the national capital on Sunday. He left by Vistara airlines at 10:40 am.

He is accompanied by his wife and security personnel.

Though reports have surfaced that he will visit the national capital for personal reasons, it is said he would make a courtesy call to the newly elected President and Vice President. Guv Ravi is also expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

His stay in Delhi is almost a week long after which he will return to Chennai coming weekend.