CPM condemns Guv for refusing to give consent to V-Cs Bill

CHENNAI: CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan on Sunday condemned Governor RN Ravi for not giving consent for the Bill allowing the State government to appoint the Vice-Chancellors directly.

In a tweet, Balakrishnan said that the Governor has taken a stand by refusing to give consent for the bill allowing the State government to appoint the V-C for the State Universities. of the State government on the appointment of university vice-chancellors.

“This is a continuation of the insolence of pretending to have greater powers than the elected government,” he wrote.

Pointing out that in the states of Gujarat and Telangana, the appointment of the Vice-Chancellor is done by the State governments themselves, he said that their appointments are made as per UGC norms and the Tamil Nadu government has decided to follow the same system.

“However, the governor has shed crocodile tears saying that if the Bill is passed, there will be 'political interference'. During the previous AIADMK regime, the court intervened and sacked the vice-chancellors over irregularities in the appointment by the Governor. What can we say about it?” he asked.

Accusing the Governor of introducing anti-democratic politics in the state universities, Balakrishnan said that Governor is constantly trying to turn the higher education institutions into a chamber of RSS and to impose new education policy. “It is in this context that the State government wanted to enact such a law, ” he said, condemning the continuous attempt of the Union government to usurp the power of the elected State government. “We urge the Governor to immediately give consent for the bill immediately,” he said.