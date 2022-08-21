AIADMK HQ row: EPS to visit office as entry ban gets lifted

CHENNAI: With the Madras High Court's ruling not to enter the AIADMK headquarters, quashing Revenue Department officials' (RDO) lock and seal order, coming to an end on Sunday, AIADMK leader and former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami is expected to visit the party headquarters in Royapettah on Monday.

All eyes are on EPS' AIADMK HQ entry since this could be a move to once again tilt the power equation in his favour after the status quo ante as of June 23 was upheld by a single judge bench led by Justice Jayachandran favouring O Panneerselvam.

Palaniswami after the HC setback is on a visit to his residence in Salem, where he is meeting his supporters and is likely to head back to Chennai tomorrow.

The Opposition party's headquarters was locked, sealed and attached by the RDO under Sections 145 (1) and 146 of CrPC) after both the EPS and OPS factions clashed during the party's General Council meeting was happening in Vanagaram on July 11.

Justice N Sathish Kumar, on July 20, quashed the RDO's proceedings observing things were done in a 'mechanical fashion' without ascertaining under whose possession the HQ is. While setting aside RDO's order, the HC restricted entry to the party HQ for a month from the order.