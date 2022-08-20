Will table Thoothukudi firing report after taking action: Reghupathy

CHENNAI: State Law Minister S Reghupathy on Saturday said that the report of Justice Aruna Jagadeeshan Commission of Inquiry that probed the Thoothukudi police shooting would be tabled in the State Assembly after respective departments initiate action on officials involved in it.

In a suo motu statement issued in this regard, minister Reghupathy said the final report of the Commission of Inquiry was submitted to the State government on May 18, 2022 and it requires a thorough consideration as it has been produced in four volumes.

“The report has been sent to departments concerned to initiate appropriate action against officials named by the commission. It is under the scrutiny of legal advisors,” the minister informed, a few days after media revelation showed alleged glaring violations by the state police on May 22, 2018 when police firing claimed the lives of 13 anti-sterlite protesters in the coastal city.

“After the departments concerned initiate appropriate action, the final report and the action taken report would be tabled in the Assembly, ” minister Reghupathy added.

Claiming that the commission had submitted its interim report to the government on May 14, 2021, the statement said that based on the recommendation in the interim report, the government had issued an order on May 26, 2021 to withdraw 38 cases booked against people, award Rs 1 lakh each compensation to 93 protesters arrested by the police, pay Rs 2 lakh solatium to the mother of deceased undertrial Bharatraj, who was released on bail on May 30, 2018, and issue NOC for the accused in the 38 cases to pursue their higher education and secure jobs. The commission was constituted on May 23, 2018 by the previous AIADMK regime to probe the situation and cause of police firing on local residents and subseuent developments in the region.