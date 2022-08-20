TN engg counselling underway; admissions for 1.48 lakh seats

CHENNAI: Engineering counselling in Tamil Nadu has begun on Saturday for courses such as B.E, B.Tech, B.Arch.

A total of 431 engineering colleges would be part of the counselling process in which 1,58,517 students would be competing for 1,48,811 seats.

The rank-list announcement was postponed to August 16 as the CBSE Class 12 results were getting delayed.

Firstly, counselling for the differently-abled students, wards of ex-servicemen and sportspersons would be held, and government students under 7.5 per cent horizontal quota would be held from August 20 to 23. Students will undergo four rounds of counselling.

A special provision for government students has been made this year. They can apply both in the special category and in the general category. However, the government will aid a student's education only if he/her gets admission through the special category and not in the general category.

Counselling for the general stream will take place from August 25, in four rounds, and will go on till October 23. While students with cut-off marks from 200 to 184.5 will take part in round one, the final round will have students who scored between 130 and 77 cut-off marks.