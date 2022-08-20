TB-free TN by 2025: Ma Su launches awareness video on prevention

The Health Minister said that the Tamil Nadu Government along with the Union Government is implementing several programmes to eradicate Tuberculosis by 2025. The National Tuberculosis Research Institute, Chennai, is conducting research on prevention of tuberculosis through injections and shortening the duration of treatment within 6 months. The allocation of funds to create a TB-free Tamil Nadu has been increased from Rs 31.32 crore to Rs 68.22 crore, " he said.

In order to achieve the target of TB-free Tamil Nadu by 2025, the TB incidence rate should be reduced, Namakkal and Karur has reduced to 40 per cent and the Nilgiris district to 20 per cent. "The certificate of appreciation has been given to the district tuberculosis programme team from 8 districts, including Nagapattinam, Kanniyakumari, Sivaganga, the Nilgiris, Villupuram and Tiruvannamalai. And we have reached 72 per cent of the target of detecting 80,000 TB patients by 2022 by detecting 57,970 TB patients is far," he said.