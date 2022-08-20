Southern Regional Council: Stalin to visit Kerala on Sept 3

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin is scheduled to visit Kerala on September 3 to participate in the 30th Southern Regional Council meeting in Thiruvananthapuram.

The meeting that will uphold the rights of Tamil Nadu as issues like Mullaperiyar and Cauvery would be the major focus to resolve.

According to a Thanthi report, the meeting is likely to be a one-day trip, and problems with neighboring states are likely to be resolved.

Southern Regional Council includes Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Karnataka, Puducherry, Lakshadweep Islands, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The Southern Regional Council meeting which is held every year will discuss in detail the problems that happen between the neighboring states.