Irai Anbu writes to officials on using abbreviations in orders

CHENNAI: Based on a recent Madras High Court order, chief secretary V Irai Anbu had written to all secretaries to government, head of the departments and district Collectors not to use abbreviations while passing orders. In an official communication, the CS instructed the government officials not to use abbreviations in the Government orders.

Government communications and counters filed before honourable courts should strictly followed without abbreviations.

“It is found that the officers of the State government and state owned corporations use abbreviations in the orders passed by them. Many times, the learned Counsel appearing for the government as well as the corporations are not able to give proper expansion for the abbreviations used by their offices. The judges are also not very well acquainted with such abbreviations used by the offices. At times the language used is akin to the language used by the teenagers in social media posts. It is found that the officers use abbreviations in the impugned orders and counters filed in the court, the concerned officers will be personally penalized,” the CS said. The receipt of a letter may kindly be acknowledged, the letter added.