HC directs TN to take action against schools without recognition

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the Tamil Nadu government to take action against schools that are functioning in the Salem district without having the recognition of the government as well as approval from the Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP).

Justice Abdul Quddhose passed the direction on hearing a petition filed by a Salem-based private nursery school management, represented by its founder and correspondent C Kuppusamy.

The petitioner sought a direction to quash the order of the primary education department directing the petitioner to shift the students of his school to some other school for not having recognition and DTCP approval.

The petitioner submitted that he has been applying for getting the recognition since 2011 and his applications in this connection were dismissed by the government without any valid reasons.

He further pointed out that similarly placed schools in the Salem district are running the schools without recognition and even without DTCP approval for a very long time.

Recording the submissions, the judge noted that it is made clear that if it is brought to the notice of the respondents that schools are being run without recognition and without the DTCP approval in the Salem district, adding, “They/respondent authorities have to initiate legal action against those schools also, as is done for the petitioner-school.”

The judge directed the respondents, secretary, State Education Department, director of the primary education department, Chief Education Officer (CEO) and District Education Officer (DEO) of Salem district, and Salem city block education officer to file a counter.

The matter has been adjourned to September 9.