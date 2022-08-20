Govt to provide appropriate relief to Parandur villagers: Min

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Industries Minister Thangam Thennarsu on Saturday held a consultation meeting for setting up a second airport in Parandur and promised residents of the locality to provide appropriate compensation to their lands.
During the meeting, villagers demanded to provide appropriate compensation for which the Minister promised that the government would provide compensation above the market rate to those giving their land.
The Minister who released a detailed report on this situation, for the development of Chennai's second airport near Sriperumbudur, said, "For the development of the economy of Tamil Nadu, a new airport is to be set up. However, the welfare of the farmers is also necessary."
"A satisfactory compensation will be provided by the government for land acquired for the construction of the airport. Also, flooding in Parandur and its surrounding areas during rainy season will be completely avoided," he added.
A high-level technical committee will be set up to recommend new technologies and alternative schemes to maintain land and water conditions and to protect the groundwater table in the locality.
He further added that, "For every Rs 100 spent on air travel, you will get Rs 350 extra. If a new airport is not established by 2028, Tamil Nadu's economic growth will stagnate. The new airport is expected to meet the demand for the next 35 years."
All necessary action will be taken based on the recommendation of this committee. Through this, water demand of Parandur and its surrounding areas will be protected.
It has also been reported that the Government of Tamil Nadu will officially inform about the construction of the new airport after the completion of the consultation meeting and land acquisition.
Over 4,563 acres of land covering Parandur, Valathur, Kodavur, Nelvai, Yekanapuram, Thandalam, Madhapuram, Singilipadi, Kungaramabakkam, Idayarpakkam, Akkammapuram, Thiaganapuram and Mahadevimangalam villages fall under the site earmarked for the airport project
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android