Govt to provide appropriate relief to Parandur villagers: Min

A high-level technical committee will be set up to recommend new technologies and alternative schemes to maintain land and water conditions and to protect the groundwater table in the locality.

He further added that, "For every Rs 100 spent on air travel, you will get Rs 350 extra. If a new airport is not established by 2028, Tamil Nadu's economic growth will stagnate. The new airport is expected to meet the demand for the next 35 years."

All necessary action will be taken based on the recommendation of this committee. Through this, water demand of Parandur and its surrounding areas will be protected.

It has also been reported that the Government of Tamil Nadu will officially inform about the construction of the new airport after the completion of the consultation meeting and land acquisition.

Over 4,563 acres of land covering Parandur, Valathur, Kodavur, Nelvai, Yekanapuram, Thandalam, Madhapuram, Singilipadi, Kungaramabakkam, Idayarpakkam, Akkammapuram, Thiaganapuram and Mahadevimangalam villages fall under the site earmarked for the airport project