TNRB launches modified online practice test for TET aspirants

CHENNAI: TN Teachers Recruitment Board (TNRB) has facilitated a modified online practice test for teaching aspirants, who’ll appear for the Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET) this year.

For both TET-1 and TET-2 papers, about 4.5 lakh aspirants will attend the exam. Though many private coaching centres train them, the TNRB has installed an online training test for the candidates.

A senior official from the TNRB said that the exam should have been conducted from August 7.

“But, due to technical reasons, it was postponed to September 10,” he added. The exam will be of 30 minutes with 30 questions to be answered. Every question with four options will be displayed on the computer screen. The candidate has to click one of the best answers to the question. “Likewise, candidates can switch between the previous question and the next by clicking on the respective buttons. They can also select any question by clicking on the question number displayed at the bottom,” he explained.

Candidates can review any question and answers, and also change answers at any time before closing the exam.

“They can skip the questions too,” he added.