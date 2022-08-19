TN power utility restricted from trading in power exchanges

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Company (Tangedco) will be restricted from trading on power exchanges as it has become a defaulter.

Tangedco is one among the 27 discoms (distribution companies) in the country that is restricted from trading in the exchange due to non payment of dues.

According to PRAAPTI portal under the Ministry of Power, as of August 17, Tangedco had dues of Rs 924.81 crore.

The Power System Operation Corporation has on Thursday informed the India Energy Exchange, Power Exchange India Ltd and Hindustan Power Exchange that buy and sell all the power products in the market to restrict all the defaulters from August 19 onwards.

Officials with Tangedco however told IANS that the PRAAPTI portal did not provide it adequate time to respond to the notice on dues and that it will settle it in two to three days' time.

According to officials in the State Load Despatch Centre, the morning peak demand on Thursday was 14,804 MW.

With wind power season coming to an end and calls have come up that Tangedco resolves the issue.

With the power exchange restricting exchanges to supply power in states and wind power season coming to a close, Tangedco will have to commence firefighting with immediate effect and bring about a solution.