TN engineering counselling is all set to begin from Saturday

CHENNAI: Counselling for the students seeking engineering courses in Tamil Nadu is all set to begin on Saturday with 1.78 lakh applicants, who were shortlisted in the rank list, were expected to participate in the whole admission process.

The merit list was released on August 16 and four days were given to the students for clearing their grievances and other issues through students' facilitation centres with regard to the merit list.

Additional Director of Higher Education Department and Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA-2022) in charge Dr T Purushothaman told DT NEXT that of the total 1.78 eligible applicants, about 22,000 students from government schools students, who could avail 7.5% quota, will also take part in the counseling, which would be conducted in four rounds.

"Firstly, the counseling for differently-abled students, wards of the ex-servicemen and sports persons besides providing 7.5% quota for government school students coming under these categories will be conducted from August 20 to August 23", he added.

Stating on the first day itself, the tentative allotment will be given to those candidates coming under special reservation categories, the official said "after getting the confirmation of the allotment from them on the next day, provisional allocation of seats will be released immediately".

Pointing out that after completing all the counselling formalities for the special category applicants, the counselling for the students in the general stream will begin from August 25, Purushothaman said "in the first round, councelling will be conducted for the students who had secured cut-off marks between 200 and 184.5 (from rank-1 to rank 14,524).

He said the students, who had participated in the first round of counselling will get their tentative allotments on August 30 and the provision allocations will be given to them on September 9 after getting their confirmation.

Purushothaman also said that the counselling for the government school students, availing of 7.5% quota in the general category, will be conducted separately on August 25.

According to the official, the first round of counselling will be conducted for these students, who secured ranks from one to 332 on the same day.

As per the TNEA-2022 schedule, the final and fourth round of counselling for the students, who secured cut-off marks between 130 and 77 in the general category will end on October 23.