Thanjai officials recover assets worth Rs 12.50 cr
TIRUCHY: Thanjavur civic administration officials recovered properties worth Rs 12.50 crore encroached by as many as 16 persons and they were also served notice in this regard on Thursday.
Sources said that Thanjavur Corporation Commissioner Saravanan has been identifying properties belonging to the Corporation and retrieving them from encroachers.
As part of the drive, civic officials on Thursday recovered a piece of land at Thanjavur Keezha Vasal Vellai Pillayar Temple premises, which was under the possession of as many as 16 persons for the past few decades.
The encroachers had set up textile shops, hotels, tea stalls, utensil shops and other commercial establishments at the encroached space.
The civic body had earlier informed these encroachers to hand over the land to Corporation, but they ignored the advice and eviction notice was pasted on the doors of the establishments.
“An area of 17,880 sq ft worth Rs 12.5 crore was encroached by 16 persons against whom legal action would be initiated,” assistant town planning officer Rajasekaran said.
