'Release Justice Aruna Jagadeesan commission report'

CHENNAI: CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan on Friday demanded the state government to make Justice Aruna Jagadeesan's commission report public on the Thoothukudi police firing incident.

In a statement here, he said Justice Aruna Jagadeesan commission findings have been published by the newspapers that the police have brutally shot the public from hiding and there was no proof for the police's claim that they resorted to shooting to prevent the violent protesters.

“No police personnel were injured. The commission has recommended departmental action against 17 police officers including IG, DIG and SP, District collector and revenue officials. The media reports of the commission findings have only reiterated the charges made by the CPM and other organisations, ” he said.

Balakrishnan also wondered that can only the officers in the field give the order for this shooting that shook the country, and could this shooting have been carried out without the involvement of those who were in the highest authority of the government? “Such questions remain unanswered. We would also like to point out that delaying the release of the commission report by the state government will create more and more confusion and various doubts, ” he said.

He demanded the government release the commission report and file cases against the police and other officials immediately.

CPM leader condemned the CBI for filing a charge sheet in the court with only one police inspector as the culprit in the police firing incident is not only a coverup of the whole truth but also a betrayal of the people.