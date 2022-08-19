Phones, narcotics seized during raids on spl prison in Tiruchy

Sources said that the camp prison restricted mobile phone usage, but the inmates continued to use them through which they reportedly ordered food via online portals.

It is also alleged that the associates, who have been helping them from outside, use to conceal narcotics in food packets and send them inside.

On getting information about such activities, the city police organised a surprise raid.

Ahead of the raid, a heavy posse of police was posted outside the prison and entry of outsiders was restricted.