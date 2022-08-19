Phones, narcotics seized during raids on spl prison in Tiruchy
TIRUCHY: A team of Tiruchy city police conducted a surprise raid on the special camp prison at the central jail premises on Friday during which around 60 mobile phones, narcotic substances and food packs from outside were seized.
The team, led by deputy commissioners Anbu and Sridevi, went to the special camp prison on Friday around 4.30 am and conducted checks on the entire premises.
Around 60 mobile phones and other substances were seized. A few of the inmates staged a protest demanding to return their mobile phones.
Sources said that the camp prison restricted mobile phone usage, but the inmates continued to use them through which they reportedly ordered food via online portals.
It is also alleged that the associates, who have been helping them from outside, use to conceal narcotics in food packets and send them inside.
On getting information about such activities, the city police organised a surprise raid.
Ahead of the raid, a heavy posse of police was posted outside the prison and entry of outsiders was restricted.
