Ma Su inaugurates various healthcare facilities in Ramanathapuram

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian inaugurated three newly constructed primary health centre, outpatient department buildings, and 20 auxiliary health centers, along with five medical college buildings and Siddha medicine unit worth Rs 8.11 crore in Ramanathapuram on Friday.

Minister for Backward Classes and Welfare RS Rajakannappan also inaugurated several facilities along with the health minister.

Health minister said that the medical infrastructure is being improved in all the districts. Accordingly, in Ramanathapuram district, new healthcare facilities in a total of 28 locations have been opened including 5 medical buildings and a new psychiatric unit. He also visited the new building of assistant Nursing training school tbat has been constructed at Parthipanur at a cost of Rs.1 crore. He informed that health officers will be recruited soon and the nurse training school will soon be inaugurated by Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Several other government healthcare facilities are being developed at a cost of Rs 78.90 crore at the medical college hospital, government hospitals and Primary Health Centers in Ramanathapuram district. Various medical infrastructure works for sub-health centers have been implemented on the basis of grant request notices, " the health minister said.

Ramanathapuram Medical College hospital, which was functioning as a district hospital earlier, was upgraded as a medical college hospital at a cost of Rs 500 crores. The National Medical Commission has given permission to conduct admissions for MBBS seats in the academic year 2021-22 and the admission is underway and 100 students are studying. The college also has 50 AIIMS students as the AIIMS building construction is yet to be completed.

Talking about the progress on the Madurai AIIMS, he said that the map will be prepared and approved by JICA in next three months.

Currently, the project estimate for setting up AIIMS Hospital has been prepared at an estimate of Rs 1977.80 crores, of which 82 percent funds, which is 1627.70 crores will be provided by JICA and the remaining 18 percent will be from the Union Government. The construction work is likely to start in the next few months, " he added.

In order to improve the medical infrastructure at tourist sites and other popular locations, the state health department is looking at strengthening the medical services provided by the government in Rameswaram. He also said that the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam has also been received well in the district and announced that a new drinking water project at an estimated cost of 500 crores is being planned for the district.