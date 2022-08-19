Headmaster held under Pocso Act commits suicide while out on bail

TIRUVANNAMALAI: A government school headmaster who was arrested under the Pocso Act for sexual molestation and who came out on bail committed suicide by hanging in his house on Thursday.

Police said Kaliappan (55) of Seenandhal village near Kalasapakkam, who was the headmaster of a panchayat union school at Melthangal village in Tiruvannamalai district was arrested in February last under the Pocso Act by the all women police at Polur for alleged sexual molestation of girl students following a complaint by one Arumugam of the same area.

Incarcerated in the Vellore Central Prison, he was released on bail two months ago and was attending court regarding the case from his house.

However, he suffered from mental trauma due to the arrest and was found to be non-communicative.

On Thursday morning he was found hanging in a room on the first floor of his house.

He was rushed to the Tiruvannamalai GMCH where he was declared brought dead.

Based on a complaint from Kaliappan’s wife Vijaya, Kadaladi police registered a case and are investigating.