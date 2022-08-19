Gain tech expertise, create start-ups: Guv to fisheries students
TIRUCHY: Acquire strong technical knowledge and employ it into opening a successful start-up as the Centre has created a conducive environment for establishing around 70,000 startups, said Governor RN Ravi while addressing the graduands at Tamil Nadu Dr J Jayalalithaa Fisheries University (TNJFU) in Nagapattinam on Friday.
The Governor and Chancellor asked the graduands to identify their uniqueness and individual strength to evolve with the technology for ensuring relevance of the sector.
He said that as a responsible citizen every fisheries graduate has a major role to contribute to the Tamil Nadu government’s vision of achieving one trillion economy by 2030 as well as to make India a global leader in all sectors by 2047.
Opining that if any of the graduand has a strong technical knowledge, he or she can serve as a connecting point to convert it into successful start-up, he said that the Government of India has created conducive environment for the establishment of 70,000 start-ups, among which 100 of them have already reached the ‘unicorn’ status.
The Governor conferred degrees on as many as 366 graduates in person including 230 B FSc, 41 B Tech. (Fisheries Engineering), 21 B Tech. (Bio-Technology), 22 B voc (IFPT), 06 M Tech., 30 M FSc., 4 MBA (Fisheries Enterprises Management) and 12 Ph.D while as many as 48 persons will receive their degrees ‘In-Absentia’.
Dr S Ayyappan, Chancellor, Central Agricultural University, Imphal, delivered the convocation address while Anitha R Radhakrishnan, Minister for Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare and Pro-Chancellor of the University declared the institution of five new endowments for academic achievements.
A Karthik, principal secretary, Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries, KS Palanisamy, Commissioner of Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare, Dr Arun Thamburaj, Nagapattinam Collector and others were present.
