5 private college students held for selling ganja in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Five college students were arrested for selling ganja in Coimbatore on Thursday.

Acting on a tip off that the students, all aged between 19 and 21 years from Tirupur and studying in a private college by staying in ‘Nava India,’ a police team led by sub-inspector Rajkumar from Peelamedu police station picked them up from their rented accommodation.

Inquiries revealed that they had sourced the contraband from Theni and were selling it to students of their college.

Police also seized 1.2 kg of ganja and further inquiries are on.