DMK not fit to be BJP's ally: Annamalai lashes TN govt

CHENNAI: BJP's Tamil Nadu chief Annamalai took potshots at the DMK government for its 'juxtaposition' in haranguing against Modi and Stalin's bonhomie during his Delhi visit.
The BJP leader was at the Tiruchy airport to attend a gathering at Pudukottai. He addressed the press on making touch-down in Tiruchy.
Annamalai berated DMK's "contradictory stance" saying the party's leaders make sabre-rattling speeches against Modi but CM Stalin on meeting PM Modi at Delhi was "sitting on the edge of the seat".
Denying any possibility of ties between DMK and BJP, the former top cop said the saffron party will ally only with a party free of dynasty politics, corruption, and the party should provide good governance.
As the 'freebies' issue has reached the Supreme Court, DMK and BJP have been engaging in war of words. Annamalai attempting to school TN finance minister PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan saying "only the Gopalapuram family has thrived through freebies as scams are rampant." The BJP leader alleged that the State exchequer incurs huge loss every year due to this.
He said Stalin is talking about eradicating drug usage but the daily Tasmac sales are tell-tale that the CM is not committed to his promise. "A record breaking sales of alcohol was made on August 14", he added.
