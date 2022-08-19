DMK not fit to be BJP's ally: Annamalai lashes TN govt

CHENNAI: BJP's Tamil Nadu chief Annamalai took potshots at the DMK government for its 'juxtaposition' in haranguing against Modi and Stalin's bonhomie during his Delhi visit.

The BJP leader was at the Tiruchy airport to attend a gathering at Pudukottai. He addressed the press on making touch-down in Tiruchy.

Annamalai berated DMK's "contradictory stance" saying the party's leaders make sabre-rattling speeches against Modi but CM Stalin on meeting PM Modi at Delhi was "sitting on the edge of the seat".