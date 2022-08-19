Stalin, leaders condole death of Nellai Kannan

In a statement released on Thursday, Stalin said that I am deeply saddened by the demise of renowned public speaker Nellai Kannan, who had worked closely with many veteran leaders of Tamil Nadu.

Recalling the affectionate words shared to him by Kannan while receiving Kamarajar Kathir award presented to him by VCK last year, Stalin said, “It is worth mentioning that ‘Tamilkadal’ Nellai Kannan was presented Tamil development department’s Ilangovadigal award in 2021 in appreciation of his contribution to Tamil. I express my deep condolences to the family and Tamil world on losing a rich-literary figure and a warm person to socialise with.”