Stalin, leaders condole death of Nellai Kannan
CHENNAI: Leaders of various political parties, including Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday condoled the demise of Tamil scholar and public speaker Nellai Kannan.
In a statement released on Thursday, Stalin said that I am deeply saddened by the demise of renowned public speaker Nellai Kannan, who had worked closely with many veteran leaders of Tamil Nadu.
Recalling the affectionate words shared to him by Kannan while receiving Kamarajar Kathir award presented to him by VCK last year, Stalin said, “It is worth mentioning that ‘Tamilkadal’ Nellai Kannan was presented Tamil development department’s Ilangovadigal award in 2021 in appreciation of his contribution to Tamil. I express my deep condolences to the family and Tamil world on losing a rich-literary figure and a warm person to socialise with.”
State Revenue Minister KKSSR Ramachandran, Backward Classes Welfare Minister RS Rajakannappan along with MPs, MLAs and government officials placed a wreath and paid floral tributes to the mortal remains of Kannan in his native Tirunelveli on behalf of the CM.
State Congress president KS Alagiri said, “No one can forget the impact his speeches on Bharatiyar, Kamarajar and lyricist Kannadasan had on the people of Tamil Nadu. The views articulated by him as debate moderator are insightful. His demise is an irreparable loss to the state.”
