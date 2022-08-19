14 kg ganja, 15 sacks of gutkha seized, couple held in Vellore

In the first incident in Vellore, a couple were arrested for attempting to smuggle ganja from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh to Salem on a government bus on Thursday.

Following instructions from Vellore SP S Rajesh Kannan on preventing ganja smuggling through the district, Vellore north police on duty at the old bus stand intercepted a couple – Sathyasai Jagadeesh (35) of Kakinada in AP and Selvi (45) of Pallipalayam in Namakkal district.

On suspicion, they questioned them and later took them to police station.

During inquiries, the couple told the cops that they were carrying 14 kg ganja, which they had purchased at Vishakapatnam.