14 kg ganja, 15 sacks of gutkha seized, couple held in Vellore
VELLORE/TIRUPATTUR: In the continuing crackdown on narcotics and gutkha products, the Vellore and Tirupattur police made two seizures in their limits on Wednesday.
In the first incident in Vellore, a couple were arrested for attempting to smuggle ganja from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh to Salem on a government bus on Thursday.
Following instructions from Vellore SP S Rajesh Kannan on preventing ganja smuggling through the district, Vellore north police on duty at the old bus stand intercepted a couple – Sathyasai Jagadeesh (35) of Kakinada in AP and Selvi (45) of Pallipalayam in Namakkal district.
On suspicion, they questioned them and later took them to police station.
During inquiries, the couple told the cops that they were carrying 14 kg ganja, which they had purchased at Vishakapatnam.
In the second incident, Tirupattur police recovered 15 HDPE sacks of banned gutkha products from a car that had run into a ditch at Lakshmipuram near Natrampalli.
Inquiries revealed that the car was on its way to Chennai from Bengaluru when it went out of control and landed in a ditch.
Natrampalli police sent the injured, including Melabai (25) and Charan Singh (25) both from Bengaluru to Krishnagiri Government Hospital.
However, the culprits reportedly escaped from the hospital on hearing about the seizure and search has been launched by the police to nab them. Further investigations are on.
