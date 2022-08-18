TN turning into Sri Lanka: Annamalai’s jibe at DMK govt

CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai on Thursday lashed out at the ruling DMK government and stated that Tamil Nadu is the only State that relies on the sale of liquor and said that the State is turning into Sri Lanka, which has been hit by severe economic crisis.

While addressing media persons at the Chennai airport, he challenged Chief Minister MK Stalin to prove development through offering freebies to the public.

He further added, "The police harassed and arrested KP Ramalingam who was undergoing treatment in a hospital. If the government says it is a crime to garland the idol of Bharata Mata, we will not be afraid to do it again. You can intimidate us and harass us with your oppressive methods. Tamil Nadu is turning into Sri Lanka.”