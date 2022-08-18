Tamil Nadu barred from buying power, faces outage risk

In a first, the grid operator invoked the Electricity (Late Payment Surcharge and Related Matters) Rules, 2022, to penalise discoms by disallowing them from buying additional electricity from alternative short-term sources.

For Tangedco, the ban came at a time when wind power generation has fallen drastically.

The State met the peak demand of 15,954 MW on Wednesday by buying 2,115 MW from exchanges.