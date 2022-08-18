Popular Tamil orator 'Nellai' Kannan dies at 78

CHENNAI: Popular Tamil orator and Congress party sympathiser 'Nellai' Kannan passed away at his residence in Tirunelveli. He was 78.

Kannan through his witty speeches became popular right from the 1970s, he is known to have maintained cordial relationships with leaders of former chief minister Kamarajar's stature.

He has won the coveted Ilango Adigal award conferred by the Tamil Nadu government.

He became unpopular by making a caustic remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a public meeting organised to condemn the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which resulted in his arrest on 2020.