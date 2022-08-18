The captured sloth bear being released into the wild in MTR on Thursday.
TamilNadu

‘Mother’ sloth bear trapped in Kotagiri

COIMBATORE: An evasive adult sloth bear, believed to be the mother of two cubs captured last month, has also been trapped by the Forest Department in Kotagiri on Thursday.

The bear continued to frequent residential areas in search of its two cubs triggering panic in Kotagiri Nagar, Aravenu, Jakkanarai, Milithane and Uyilatti villages.

When the two cubs were captured at Uyilatti village on July 22, the adult bear managed to escape and remained evasive so far.

Villagers were pressing the Forest Department for its capture, as the bear, aged around six, remained aggressive, unable to find its missing cubs.

It finally walked into the trap lured by jackfruit and honey at Kookal village in Kattabettu near Kotagiri in The Nilgiris Forest Division early on Thursday.

An examination by a veterinarian revealed that the animal was in good health.

It was then released into dense forest area in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve.

