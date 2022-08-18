‘Mother’ sloth bear trapped in Kotagiri

Villagers were pressing the Forest Department for its capture, as the bear, aged around six, remained aggressive, unable to find its missing cubs.

It finally walked into the trap lured by jackfruit and honey at Kookal village in Kattabettu near Kotagiri in The Nilgiris Forest Division early on Thursday.

An examination by a veterinarian revealed that the animal was in good health.

It was then released into dense forest area in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve.