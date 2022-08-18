LPG cylinder leak in tea stall triggers fire, 2 vehicles gutted

TIRUCHY: In a sudden fire resulting from a leakage in LPG cylinder at a tea stall, two vehicles were reduced to ashes and luckily, the owner escaped with minor injuries on Thursday.

Balamurugan (47) has been running a tea stall at Thanjavur Keezha Vasal area and on Thursday while he was making snacks in front of the shop, there was a sudden leakage in the cylinder and soon it spread as the regulator got disconnected from the cylinder.

Seeing this, customers and passers by ran for safety and the fire engulfed a part of the shop and spread to the bikes parked in front of the shop.

The owner who attempted to douse the fire, escaped with minor injuries.

Thanjavur Fire and Rescue Service personnel rushed and doused the fire.

Two bikes were reduced to ashes and a part of the shop was damaged due to the fire. Police registered a case.