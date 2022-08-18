Police arrest three of family for murdering 17-yr-old daily wager

COIMBATORE: Bargur police in Krishnagiri on Thursday arrested three members of a family for murdering a 17-year-old boy over a dispute on Wednesday night.

Police arrested Prabhu (27), his brother Tirupathi (30) and their mother ‘Pottu Ammal’ from Ram Nagar for murdering their neighbour K Murugesan (17), a daily wager.

Police said the minor was heading home by foot at around 10 pm, when Prabhu followed and attacked him with an iron rod.

As he collapsed, the accused smashed his head with a boulder. Investigations revealed that the murder was executed as Prabhu and his family members suspected Murugesan to be behind the death of their father.

Further inquiries are on.