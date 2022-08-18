Kallakurichi violence: Parents worried about students' education

CHENNAI: As the Kallakurichi Matriculation School has been under police protection for the last 36 days, parents are now worried about offline classes and have requested the district Collector to take measures to conduct direct classes in the school.

Protests against the death of a class 12 girl student of a private school in Kallakurichi turned violent, witnessing arson while some police personnel sustained injuries.

The 17-year-old girl, studying Class 12 in a private residential school in Chinnasalem's Kaniyamoor area in Kallakurichi, was found dead on July 13 on the hostel premises. Kallakurichi is about 260 km from here.

The girl, an inmate of a room on the third floor of the hostel was suspected to have ended her life by jumping to the ground from the top floor. Reportedly, a postmortem report indicated that she had sustained injuries before her death. The case is now being investigated by CB-CID.