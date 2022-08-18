Inquiry on Kalvi TV CEO appointment under way: Poyyamozhi

CHENNAI: After putting the appointment of Kalvi TV CEO Manikandan Boopathi on hold, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Thursday said, “An inquiry on the background check of the person is underway, including on all the allegations made against him. I have asked for a report and ordered a pause on the appointment until then.”

According to reports, Manikandan is allegedly the co-founder of a right wing YouTube channel, which caused outrage among DMK sympathisers.

Speaking to media persons in the city, the minister pointed out that the committee decided on people on the basis of technical knowledge, creativity and other aspects. “After noticing the social media outrage, I immediately called to check about the appointment. As the inquiry is under way, decisions will be taken after I receive the report,” added the minister.

Meanwhile, speaking about the Joint Director and Directors meeting on Thursday, the minister said that implementation of schemes was discussed in the monthly meeting and has ordered the officials to update on each scheme in the respective district within ten days.

In the meeting, the minister discussed topics ranging from infrastructure requirements, demands of temporary teachers, appointment of teachers in LKG and UKG classes, funds allocation, and school renovation among others.

Furthermore, speaking about the drop outs, the minister added, “We are tracking students who were absent for final exams and trying to bring them in to write exams, while also tracking drop out students in each district.”

Additionally, as far as teachers’ recruitment is concerned, the minister said the department has verified the certificates of 3,000 teachers till now.