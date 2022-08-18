DMK questions BJP’s contribution to freedom movement

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK has lashed out at the BJP state president K Annamalai and questioned his party’s contribution to the Indian freedom struggle.

Penning a strongly worded editorial titled “half baked” in its party mouthpiece ‘Murasoli’ on Thursday, the DMK said, “Can (you) list out the honours done for freedom fighters during the BJP reign so far? Can you talk about the BJP’s contribution to the freedom struggle? Let us see.”

Accusing Annamalai of issuing statements as if the DMK was speaking about the freedom struggle just because of BJP-led Centre was celebrating the 75th Independence Year, the DMK said that Annamalai’s statement demonstrate that his understanding (of issues) is half baked and he issues statements without complete understanding of issues.

Remarking that the BJP cadre were put to shame by Annamalai’s half baked statements, the editorial referred to Chief Minister M K Stalin’s Independence Day speech listing out the tributes paid to martyrs during the DMK reign and said that Annamalai would not be making half-baked statements if he had read the Chief Minister’s speech.

Detailing the various announcements made during the last one year of DMK rule for freedom fighters, including 14 announcements on Bharathiyar’s centenary and Rs 25 lakh allocated for Cuddalore Anjalaiammal and erection of statues for Kattabomman and Marudhu Brothers, the Murasoli editorial said the half baked people should learn that only three memorials existed for freedom fighters (Gandhi Mandapam in Chennai and Kanyakumiar and conversion of VOC’s house into memorial in Ottapidaram) in Tamil Nadu before the former government in 1967.

“Memorials were raised for martyrs every year only after the DMK came to power in 1967. Though the martyrs were honoured also in the AIADMK tenure, most of the memorial were raised for martyrs only by Kalaignar,” the DMK said.

“Instead of immaturely asking how many statues did the DMK raise for martyrs, go and see all the statues. You will know who raised the statues,” the DMK remarked. Annamalai, who questions why the DMK does not talk about Bharathiyar, should first learn that Bharathiyar’s house in Yettayapuram was nationalized 50 years ago by the DMK.