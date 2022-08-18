DGP pats cop for performing last rites of unclaimed bodies

COIMBATORE: A woman cop from Mettupalayam station in Coimbatore has been winning accolades for performing last rites of unclaimed dead bodies.

M Amina has performed last rites to more than 100 unclaimed dead bodies in the last five years.

Recognising her service, DGP C Sylendra Babu rewarded the cop with a cash prize and a certificate of appreciation in Chennai on Wednesday.

“I was thrilled and almost in tears, when the DGP handed over the reward. His appreciation has motivated me to involve in the service with more commitment. It was because of the support rendered by my colleagues and family members that I achieve thus far,” she said.