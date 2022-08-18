Change in Thirumanthurai,Ulundurpet toll rates: Details here

CHENNAI: Riders and business entities are in for a shock as the charges would be going up at the Ulundurpet and Thirumanthurai toll gates.

The charges are hiked both for frequent and single-time travel. The revised tariff prices would come to effect from September 1.

Four-wheelers

• One-time charge has been hiked to Rs 65 from Rs 55

• Multiple travels within 24 hours has gone up from Rs 85 to Rs 100

• Likewise, the monthly tariff has been capped to Rs 1,960

Mini-lorries and light-duty four-wheelers

• One-time charge has gone up to Rs 115

• Price for the multiple commutations within 24 hours is Rs 170

• Monthly charge has gone up to Rs 3,435

Buses and lorries

• One-time charge has risen to Rs 230 from the earlier Rs 200

• Charges for multiple travels within 24 hours have become dearer by Rs 45 from the existing Rs 300 to Rs 345

• Monthly charge has been fixed to Rs 6,870

Tipper lorries with multiple trailers

• One-time charge has been fixed at Rs 370 increased by Rs 50 from Rs 320

• Multiple travels within 24 hours will be charged Rs 550 from Rs 480

• Monthly rates have gone up to Rs 11,035