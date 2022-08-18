Change in Thirumanthurai,Ulundurpet toll rates: Details here

CHENNAI: Riders and business entities are in for a shock as the charges would be going up at the Ulundurpet and Thirumanthurai toll gates.
The charges are hiked both for frequent and single-time travel. The revised tariff prices would come to effect from September 1.
Four-wheelers
• One-time charge has been hiked to Rs 65 from Rs 55
• Multiple travels within 24 hours has gone up from Rs 85 to Rs 100
• Likewise, the monthly tariff has been capped to Rs 1,960
Mini-lorries and light-duty four-wheelers
• One-time charge has gone up to Rs 115
• Price for the multiple commutations within 24 hours is Rs 170
• Monthly charge has gone up to Rs 3,435
Buses and lorries
• One-time charge has risen to Rs 230 from the earlier Rs 200
• Charges for multiple travels within 24 hours have become dearer by Rs 45 from the existing Rs 300 to Rs 345
• Monthly charge has been fixed to Rs 6,870
Tipper lorries with multiple trailers
• One-time charge has been fixed at Rs 370 increased by Rs 50 from Rs 320
• Multiple travels within 24 hours will be charged Rs 550 from Rs 480
• Monthly rates have gone up to Rs 11,035
