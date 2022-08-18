Appavu to attend Commonwealth Parliamentary conference in Canada

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M Appavu is set to attend the 65th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference to be held in Halifax, Canada. The conference is set to commence on August 20 and will go on till August 26.

While Appavu will participate in the Parliamentary conference, Tamil Nadu Assembly Secretary K Srinivasan will participate in the Society of Clerks at-the-Table (SOCATT) conference which will be held along with the Parliamentary conference. Both will represent Tamil Nadu in the conference.

Appavu and Srinivasan will leave for Canada tonight and will return from the conference on September 1. Meanwhile, Chief Minister MK Stalin met Appavu and wished him for his participation.