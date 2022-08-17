TN to seek Centre's nod for 5 more medical colleges

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian along with health secretary P Senthilkumar will chair a meeting with the Union Health Ministry next month requesting new medical colleges in 5 districts in Tamil Nadu and seek permission from the Dental Council of India regarding the admissions at Pudukottai Dental College Hospital from next academic year.

While addressing the media, after inaugurating an exhibition and blood donation camp at the Government Dental College Hospital in the city on its 69th anniversary on Wednesday, the Health Minister said, "As many as 100 students will be given admission under the government quota every year. With Chidambaram Annamalai University being changed into a dental college hospital recently, an additional 100 students are admitted there. Now, at least 200 students are studying in these two dental colleges in Tamil Nadu."

The construction of a third dental college hospital is under construction in the Pudukottai district and it is expected to be completed by this year. Around 50 students will join from the next academic year. For this, the State Health Department will seek permission from the Dental Council of India in New Delhi in September.

"In the first week of September, we are likely to meet the Union Health Minister to request the need to construct new medical colleges in Tenkasi, Mayiladuthurai, Ranipet, Tirupattur, and Kancheepuram districts," said Ma Subramanian.

He further added, "As many as 50 students are pursuing at Ramanathapuram Medical College hospital. We will request to complete AIIMS Madurai work at the earliest so that students can move there."