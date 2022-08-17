TamilNadu

TN commences uploading Assembly proceedings' docus on website

Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu State Assembly on Wednesday commenced the work of uploading Assembly proceedings of the 16th Assembly session as PDF documents on the Assembly website, www.assembly.tn.gov.in.

Addressing the media, Speaker M Appavu said that the Assembly proceedings starting from May 11, 2021, with the election of pro-tem Speaker followed by the election of Speaker and Deputy Speaker, and ending on August 2 will be converted into PDF documents and will be uploaded in the Assembly website. The function of inaugurating the portrait of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi in the Assembly will also be uploaded. The Assembly proceedings of 14 days will be uploaded, initially, for the use of the public, said the Speaker.

This is the first time that the Assembly proceedings are open to the public as earlier the Assembly proceedings were printed as books and kept in the Assembly library only for the use of Assembly members.

Speaker M Appavu
former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi
Tamil Nadu State Assembly
16th Assembly session
Assembly website
PDF documents
Assembly members

