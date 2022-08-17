SRM architecture students undertake study of Madurantakam Lake

About 15 students of SAID were part of the MISSION AMRIT SAROVAR, which aims to create sensitisation on lakes and rejuvenation of the same across the nation.

SRMIST students had the opportunity to undergo internship, having been chosen from among 237 premier institutions across the nation to study, document, understand, and provide a proposal for the rejuvenation of Madurantakam Lake in Chengalpattu district.