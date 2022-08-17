SRM architecture students undertake study of Madurantakam Lake
CHENNAI: The Department of Architecture under School of Architecture and Interior Design (SAID) at SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), Kattankulathur took part in MISSION AMRIT SAROVAR: JAL DHAROHAR SANRAKSHAN Internship, an initiative by the AICTE to commemorate the Nation’s 75th Independence year celebrations.
About 15 students of SAID were part of the MISSION AMRIT SAROVAR, which aims to create sensitisation on lakes and rejuvenation of the same across the nation.
SRMIST students had the opportunity to undergo internship, having been chosen from among 237 premier institutions across the nation to study, document, understand, and provide a proposal for the rejuvenation of Madurantakam Lake in Chengalpattu district.
This is the second largest man-made lake in the state spread across 2,400 acres.
Madurantakam has a prominent history in accordance with the historic Eri Katha Raamar Temple, which has a very deep connection with the lake, literally and metaphorically.
The students of Architecture had the opportunity to understand the unbuilt urban fabric linking the pond and lake.
It was guided by SRMIST’s Dean (College of Engineering and Technology) Dr TV Gopal, HoD of Architecture Dr C Pradeepa, faculty coordinators S Shanmuga Priya and N Praveen.
