Rishab Sridhar brings laurels to Tamil Nadu in Skating meet

A Class 12 student of PSBB Millennium School, Coimbatore, Rishab has not only been making his way up the ladder of the Indian skating scene, but is also spreading his wings globally. He recently represented India in the ‘Junior Men’ category in the ‘2021 World Championships of Inline Speed Skating’ competition, an event organised by World Skate, the only governing body in the world for all sports performed on skating wheels.