Rishab Sridhar brings laurels to Tamil Nadu in Skating meet
CHENNAI: With sheer dedication and determination, 18-year-old BYJU’S student Rishab Sridhar, from Coimbatore has brought laurels to his school and state by participating in the 58th National Roller-Skating Championships Speed Skating held at Mohali.
Organised by Roller skating Federation of India, an official body recognised by the Indian Government, he represented Tamil Nadu in age group 14-17 Junior Boys and won the first and third positions in ‘rink’ and ‘point to point’ under Speed Inline skating category.
A Class 12 student of PSBB Millennium School, Coimbatore, Rishab has not only been making his way up the ladder of the Indian skating scene, but is also spreading his wings globally. He recently represented India in the ‘Junior Men’ category in the ‘2021 World Championships of Inline Speed Skating’ competition, an event organised by World Skate, the only governing body in the world for all sports performed on skating wheels.
His skill of balancing the wheels extends to his academics as well. Being a student of science, Rishab has balanced his academics and skating impressively. His parents too wanted to ensure that his academics were not neglected. They found a solution in BYJU’S.
