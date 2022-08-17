Power infra in 234 constituencies will be studied: Senthilbalaji

CHENNAI: The State Electricity Department has directed its senior engineers to conduct studies in all the 234 Assembly constituencies to identify the facilities that should be created during the next five years.

V Senthilbalaji, while addressing the media, said that instruction to the engineers was given during a meeting held on Wednesday. "Chief engineers, superintending engineers and executive engineers will identify new projects to be implemented in the constituencies. They will talk with the people. Also, the engineers have been directed to talk with MLAs irrespective of their party affiliation. They will propose projects which will be implemented during the next five years," he said.

The department has instructed the engineers to submit the reports within a week. The engineers will also expedite the ongoing projects and address complaints received from the public.

Meanwhile, more than 10.50 lakh complaints have been received by the Minnagam, a complaint cell, which was recently established. "Around 97 per cent of the complaints have been attended to. The chief minister directly spoke with the persons who raised the 1 millionth (10 lakh) complaint and took measures to address the issue," Senthilbalaji said.

Explaining about the power situation in the State, the minister said that Tamil Nadu has become a power surplus State and all the wind energy generated is being used without any wastage.

Responding to a question, Senthilbalaji debunked allegations of misconduct in the tender process of allocating Tasmac bars. "The tender process is being followed in a transparent manner. Bidders, who quote the highest amount will be given the bars," he explained.