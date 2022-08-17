Panel formed to revise Tangedco wages

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has constituted a wage revision committee to negotiate with the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) unions about revision of wages, work allocation and staff pattern.

As per a government order, the Director (finance) of Tangedco will act as the chairman of the committee. A discussion will be held on August 20 to discuss the fixing of a convenient date for the talks with the unions.

It is a long pending demand of the Tangedco unions. After the transport corporation held multiple rounds of negotiations with the unions on wage revision, Tangedco unions held several protests seeking to hold talks for wage revision as the previous agreement expired on December 1, 2019.

The Tangedco unions announced a protest on July 20 with demands of wage revision. But, the protest was postponed after Minister Senthilbalaji held talks with the union and promised to hold talks soon.