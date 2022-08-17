Kumari Consumer commission awards relief for service deficiency

MADURAI: Kanniyakumari District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission awarded compensation to a complainant due to deficiency in service and unfair trade practice, sources said on Wednesday.

The complainant Livingston, who belongs to Pulluvilai village, bought a school bag worth Rs 595 from a shop located along Cave Street in Nagercoil.

However, he was not satisfied with the product and got it exchanged with a new one at a price lesser than the one he bought previously.

The shopkeeper consented to return the money he owed to the complainant and also wrote the price balance on the receipt.

But, much to the disappointment of Livingston, the shopkeeper refused to pay the balance despite repeated demands.

Subsequently, a legal notice was issued and even then, there was no response.

The president of the Commission Suresh and its Member A Sankar directed the shopkeeper to refund the amount of Rs 138.50 excessively collected and pay costs of Rs 1,500 within a four weeks from the date of this order.

Failing which the amounts would carry interest at the rate of six per cent per annum, sources said.