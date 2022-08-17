Karunya Univ gets A++ accreditation by NAAC committee

CHENNAI: A 7-member expert panel of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) visited the Karunya University and awarded the highest level of accreditation (A++).

In line with the technological development of Karunya Deemed University, Coimbatore, new courses such as Artificial Intelligence, Cyber ​​Security, Data Science, Optometry, Forensic Science, Criminology, Information Security and Digital Forensics, Media have been approved by the national evaluation committee.

The team visited the University and inspected the facilities there. Based on the recommendations of the expert panel, the highest accreditation was awarded today.

Chancellor Paul Dhinakaran and Trustee Samuel Dhinakaran congratulated Vice-Chancellor, Registrar, Associate Vice-Chancellors, professors, team of professors, students, alumni, parents and staff for their contributions.