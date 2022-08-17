Kallakurichi school chairman approaches High Court for bail

CHENNAI: E C Ravikumar, chairman of a private school in Kaniyamoor Village of Kallakurichi district on Wednesday approached the Madras HC for a direction to the Villupuram Mahila Court to dispose of his and his wife's bail application in the case of the suspicious death of a Class 12 schoolgirl.

Justice N Sathish Kumar who heard the matter has adjourned the bail petition to August 29 based on the request of Additional Public Prosecutor E Raj Thilak.

The petitioner who was arrested on July 17 had submitted that Mahila Court was not passing any orders on his bail application dated July 22 as per the merits and facts of the case.

“When the CB-CID had taken over the case on July 18, we were in a position to array them as the respondents and do the amendments. On July 29, the matter was adjourned by the judge to August 1. When it was taken for hearing on August 1, the complainant submitted that they had filed a case in connection with the death of the girl and pleaded against granting bail to the petitioner and his wife. Therefore, the matter was adjourned to August 10,” the petitioner’s counsel submitted.

He further noted that when the matter was taken on August 10, the CB-CID informed the Mahila Court that bail should not be granted as a petition filed by the complainant is coming before the HC on August 29.

In HC, the APP also made the same submission stating that the police will file a status report on August 29 in connection with the death of the school girl and subsequent protest that spurt into the violence on July 17. The APP argued not to grant bail at this stage.