Irked over man’s affair, wife pours hot water on his private parts

RANIPET: In a horrific incident, a woman enraged over her husband refusing to give up his extra marital affair poured hot water on his private parts while he was asleep, near Ranipet on Monday night.

Sources said that a 32-year-old man, a resident of a village near Banavaram in Ranipet and a father of two, was having an extra marital affair.

When his wife came to know about the affair, she confronted him on several occasions and insisted him to abandon the relationship.

After one such quarrel on Monday, both went to sleep. Outraged by his adamant attitude, the woman got up around midnight, boiled water with an intention to ‘punish’ him.

Later she removed his lungi and poured the hot water over his private parts resulting in the man waking up screaming in agony.

On hearing his cries, neighbours rushed him to Banvaram hospital from where he was shifted to Vellore Government Medical College Hospital on Tuesday morning. Banavaram police are investigating.