HC orders officials to demarcate Madurai Aatheenam’s properties

MADURAI: The Madurai bench of Madras High Court issued orders to demarcate the properties, which belong to Madurai Aatheenam.

The petitioner, Madurai Aatheenam, South Avani Moola Street, sought the intervention of the court to direct the respondents, including Tahsildar of Kariapatti, Virudhunagar district, Head Surveyor and Manamkathan Village Administrative Officer to demarcate the properties belonging to Madurai Aatheenam in patta No 187, Manamkathan village, Kariyapatti taluk at the earliest.

Justice GR Swaminathan in his order said on application from petitioner, the respondents were directed to demarcate the petition mentioned properties as expeditiously as possible.