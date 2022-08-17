TN Gov R N Ravi
TN Gov R N RaviFile
TamilNadu

Guv Ravi appoints VCs to state-run varsities

Ravi appointed T Arumugam as Vice-Chancellor of Vellore-based Thiruvalluvar University.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, who is also the Chancellor of state-run varsities, on Wednesday appointed Vice-Chancellors to three government universities.

Ravi appointed T Arumugam as Vice-Chancellor of Vellore-based Thiruvalluvar University. G Ravi and N Chandrasekar were appointed as Vice-Chancellors of Alagappa and Manonmaniam Sundaranar varsities respectively, a Raj Bhavan release said.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

anygraf

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in