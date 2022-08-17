Guv Ravi appoints VCs to state-run varsities

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, who is also the Chancellor of state-run varsities, on Wednesday appointed Vice-Chancellors to three government universities.

Ravi appointed T Arumugam as Vice-Chancellor of Vellore-based Thiruvalluvar University. G Ravi and N Chandrasekar were appointed as Vice-Chancellors of Alagappa and Manonmaniam Sundaranar varsities respectively, a Raj Bhavan release said.