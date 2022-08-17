EPS faction to appeal against High Court's verdict

CHENNAI: Disappointed by the High Court's order, the EPS faction is planning for an appeal against the verdict after going through the judgement and the discussion with the legal experts had already commenced.

Representing the EPS group, senior AIADMK leader and former minister KP Munusamy said "This is not a setback for us. The judge has given his order, The general council meeting was organised as per the members' support, which was followed by the party's founder 'Puratchi Thalaivar' (MG Ramachandran) and 'Amma' (J Jayalalithaa).”

Stating that the members of AIADMK's general council were elected by the grass root level cadres, he said, the interim general secretary was selected according to the party's bye-laws. "All the general council members unanimously approved the resolution and therefore, there is no violation of rules,” he claimed.

Alleging that former chief minister and AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam went to court only with about 100 general council members' support, he claimed Palaniswami has more than 2,500 general council members' backup.

On the future course of action, Munusamy said that after receiving the full court's order copy, legal experts would be discussed to carry out the next step. "We will take a final decision soon after consulting with the legal wing,”

he added. "We will also take steps that the AIADMK party will be under Palaniswami,” he said.

The AIADMK leader also said that the party would definitely will be under one leadership, which was accepted by most of the functionaries.

Another senior leader and former fisheries minister D Jayakumar said that the judgement would be respected. He also said it was only a temporary issue and the Palaniswami, who have larger support from the cadres, will finally get the verdict in his favour.